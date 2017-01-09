Posted by Editor

Two Young Italian Men Charged with Desecrating the National Flag in Krabi, Thailand

KRABI – Two young Italian men have been arrested and charged with desecrating Thailand’s national flag after they were caught on video pulling down flags hung from awnings in central Krabi while being drunk.

Officers from Muang Krabi police station, accompanied by immigration and tourist police, arrested the 2 men identified only as Tobias 20, and Ian, 18, according to Thai media on Monday.

During the interrogation, the two tourists allegedly admitted to being the men on the videos, saying the incident happened after they left a pub. They were very drunk and could not remember what they had done.

The Italian tourists performed a wai and apologised Krabi residents and the Thai public for what happened.

“We were really very drunk, we like the Thai people and we like the Thai culture,” Tobias told local media.

Pol Lt Khunsawai Khunno, deputy investigation chief at Muang Krabi police station, said the men were initially charged with colluding to damage other people’s property and desecrating the national flag.

Under the Thai criminal law, anyone found guilty of desecrating flags or state symbols is subject to a jail term not exceeding two years and a fine up to 4,000 baht or both.

The Krabi police vowed to find the two men after the clip was shared to YouLike and watched 336,000 times and received 771 comments, none of them nice.

