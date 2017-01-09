Monday, January 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Two Young Italian Men Charged with Desecrating the National Flag in Krabi, Thailand

Tobias 20, and Ian, 18, were charged with colluding to damage other people’s property and desecrating the national flag.

.

.

KRABI – Two young Italian men have been arrested and charged with desecrating Thailand’s national flag after they were caught on video pulling down flags hung from awnings in central Krabi while being drunk.

Officers from Muang Krabi police station, accompanied by immigration and tourist police, arrested the 2 men identified only as Tobias 20, and Ian, 18, according to Thai media on Monday.

Ian was filmed pulling on a hanging flag and Tobias ripped down four more flags

.

During the interrogation, the two tourists allegedly admitted to being the men on the videos, saying the incident happened after they left a pub. They were very drunk and could not remember what they had done.

The Italian tourists performed a wai and apologised Krabi residents and the Thai public for what happened.

“We were really very drunk, we like the Thai people and we like the Thai culture,” Tobias told local media.

Pol Lt Khunsawai Khunno, deputy investigation chief at Muang Krabi police station, said the men were initially charged with colluding to damage other people’s property and desecrating the national flag.

Under the Thai criminal law, anyone found guilty of desecrating flags or state symbols is subject to a jail term not exceeding two years and a fine up to 4,000 baht or both.

The Krabi police vowed to find the two men after the clip was shared to YouLike and watched 336,000 times and received 771 comments, none of them nice.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44310

Posted by on Jan 9 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen