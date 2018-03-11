Posted by Editor

Two Tourists Injured after Fire Destroys Bars on Pattaya’s Walking Street

–

PATTAYA – Hundreds of Thai and foreign tourists ran in panic out of a walking street in South Pattaya late Saturday afternoon after an explosion from a huge transformer followed by fires at two beer bars.

Two tourists were injured and two beer bars in Soi Marine walking street were gutted, causing damage estimated at about ten million baht.

The blaze quickly spread to neighboring bars as motorbikes parked on the street burst into flames.

–

One woman was heard saying ”oh my god, what’s happening” as sparks flew into the street and flames stretched into the night sky.

Fire crews and paramedics arrived within minutes but motorbikes parked outside the bars which had already caught fire and exploded as well as electricity boxes in the street.

–

Bang Lamung chief district officer said Sunday that the fire started from the bursting of a huge transformer installed on the mid-section of an electricity pole and flame from the transformer spread to the nearest beer bar and, later on, to another one.

Ten fire trucks were rushed to the scene and it took them about an hour before the fire was put off, but after two beer bars and about 20 motorcycles were damaged.

The injured tourists were taken to hospital. One was being treated for smoke inhalation and another for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Source: Thai PBS, Nation

–

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments