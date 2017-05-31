Posted by Editor

Two Thai Men Sentenced to Death for Killing University Grad for his iPhone 6

BANGKOK – A Thai Criminal Court today sentenced two men to death after finding them guilty of snatching a mobile phone from a university graduate and then stabbing him to death.

At the hearing, Kittikorn Vikaha, 26, and Supatchai Chansri, 25, pleaded guilty to the robbing and stabbing of Wasin Luengchaem, a recent graduate of Srinakharinwirot university in front of 7-Eleven convenient store on Sukhontasawat 7 in Lard Prao area on January 4 this year.

Kittikorn said he snatched the mobile phone from Wasin and then stabbed him after he resisted his attempt.

Although both pleaded guilty, the court handed down a death sentence as both had serious criminal records.

The court also judged it was unlikely the two men would reform their behaviour because they had committed many crimes. The two were charged with theft causing death, carrying a weapon in a public place, and murder to conceal a crime.

On Jan 4, they allegedly tried and failed to snatch a bag from a woman on soi Sukhonthasawat 27. Eight minutes later they murdered Wasin and took his iPhone. A few hours later the two allegedly stole an iPhone from a woman on soi Sukhonthasawat 9.

They are also accused of later robbing another woman and making off with her mobile phone and 5,000 baht from outside Synphaet Hospital in Kannayao district.

Source: Thai PBS, Bangkok Post

