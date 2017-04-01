Two Soldiers Dead, 17 Injured after Military Truck Overturns in Chiang Rai
CHIANG RAI – Two soldiers were killed and 17 others injured when a military truck overturned on a slippery road in Chiang Rai at noon on Saturday following heavy rains.
Police said the accident happened at a curve on the Thoeng-Chiang Rai road in Tambon Doi Lang in Mueang district.
The truck was transporting 18 soldiers from the 15th Cavalry Battalion to the border post in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district for routine rotation of troops.
One soldier died at the scene and the other at a hospital. Four soldiers among the 17 hurt suffered severe injuries.
