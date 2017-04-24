Posted by Editor

Two Pickup Trucks Collide in Surin Province, 3 Dead, 14 Injured

–

SURIN – Three people were killed and 14 others injured when two pickup trucks collided in the middle of an intersection in southern Sangkha district on Monday, police said.

One of the two vehicles was an Isuzu pickup with 14 people on board. The driver, his wife and son were in the truck’s front section, and 11 others were sitting in the back of the truck.

When the vehicles collided all of those sitting in the back were thrown out onto the road.

The other vehicle was a Toyota Mighty X with three people, the driver, sustained serious injuries, while his wife, and six-year-old son, were killed.

Residents tole police accidents occurred frequently at this intersection.

By Nopparat Kingkaew

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments