Thursday, March 8th, 2018 | Posted by

Two Monks Arrested and Disrobed For Trafficking Drugs from Chiang Rai, Province

Two Monks and 2 other men travelling from Chiang Rai Province were arrested with 60 Million Baht worth of Methamphetamine pills. – Photo CityNews

LAMPANG – Police Lieutenant General Commissioner Poonsub Prasertsak of the Provincial Police Region 5 accompanied by officers of the Narcotic Control Lampang Provincial Office announced a recent drugs arrest in Lampang.

Police reportedly has followed two sedan cars travelling from Chiang Rai that were suspected to be involved with drug trafficking. The cars were surrounded by police at a gas station in Phichai who discovered two monks, one in each car, along with two male drivers.

Police discovered 100 packages of Methamphetamine’s (Yaba) found in one of the cars with an estimated value of 60 million baht.

The two monks, one from Nan and one from Lampang, were forcibly disrobed by the head ecclesiastical monk of Lampang before they were interrogated. All four suspects confessed that they were hired by an agent in Chiang Rai to deliver the drugs to a gas station where they would be paid 400,000 baht.

Source: CityNews

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52775

Posted by on Mar 8 2018. Filed under Chiang Rai. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen