Two Monks Arrested and Disrobed For Trafficking Drugs from Chiang Rai, Province

LAMPANG – Police Lieutenant General Commissioner Poonsub Prasertsak of the Provincial Police Region 5 accompanied by officers of the Narcotic Control Lampang Provincial Office announced a recent drugs arrest in Lampang.

Police reportedly has followed two sedan cars travelling from Chiang Rai that were suspected to be involved with drug trafficking. The cars were surrounded by police at a gas station in Phichai who discovered two monks, one in each car, along with two male drivers.

Police discovered 100 packages of Methamphetamine’s (Yaba) found in one of the cars with an estimated value of 60 million baht.

The two monks, one from Nan and one from Lampang, were forcibly disrobed by the head ecclesiastical monk of Lampang before they were interrogated. All four suspects confessed that they were hired by an agent in Chiang Rai to deliver the drugs to a gas station where they would be paid 400,000 baht.

Source: CityNews

