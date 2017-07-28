Two Million Meth Pills Seized in Chang Sean by Border Police
–
CHIANG SAEN – Chiang Rai Border patrol police in Chiang Rai seized 2 million methamphetamine pills from a pickup truck at a road checkpoint in the northern province late on Wednesday night.
The driver and a passenger fled on foot after their pickup crashed into a kilometre marker on the Chiang Saen-King Prao road near the checkpoint at 11pm.
Police attempted to stop and search the pickup as it was heading to Mueang Chiang Rai district but the vehicle tried to reverse and crashed into the kilometre marker.
Police found 10 bags of drugs in the back of the pickup
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=48004
Posted by Editor on Jul 28 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.