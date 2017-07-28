Posted by Editor

Two Million Meth Pills Seized in Chang Sean by Border Police

CHIANG SAEN – Chiang Rai Border patrol police in Chiang Rai seized 2 million methamphetamine pills from a pickup truck at a road checkpoint in the northern province late on Wednesday night.

The driver and a passenger fled on foot after their pickup crashed into a kilometre marker on the Chiang Saen-King Prao road near the checkpoint at 11pm.

Police attempted to stop and search the pickup as it was heading to Mueang Chiang Rai district but the vehicle tried to reverse and crashed into the kilometre marker. Police found 10 bags of drugs in the back of the pickup

