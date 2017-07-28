Friday, July 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Two Million Meth Pills Seized in Chang Sean by Border Police

Border patrol police document seized sacks methamphetamine’s found in back of pickup truck in Chiang Saen.

CHIANG SAEN – Chiang Rai Border patrol police in Chiang Rai seized 2 million methamphetamine pills from a pickup truck at a road checkpoint in the northern province late on Wednesday night.

The driver and a passenger fled on foot after their pickup crashed into a kilometre marker on the Chiang Saen-King Prao road near the checkpoint at 11pm.

Police attempted to stop and search the pickup as it was heading to Mueang Chiang Rai district but the vehicle tried to reverse and crashed into the kilometre marker.

Police found 10 bags of drugs in the back of the pickup

