Two Killed and Five in the Back of a Pickup injured after Slamming into a Tree

PRACHUAB KHIRI KHAN – Two people were killed and five others were injured when a pickup truck slammed into a roadside tree on the Petkasem highway in Kui Buri district of Prachuab Khiri Khan on Sunday.

The dead victims were identified by police as Ms Tharatchanan Duangpan, 42, the driver of the pickup truck and Ekachai Ponglikhit, 25, the front-seat passenger.

The pickup truck was heading toward Hat Yai to celebrate Songkram festival from Bang Pakong district in Chachoengsao.

Police suspected that the driver might have been speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slam into a roadside tree in Tambon Sam Krathai. The force of the impact threw the five passengers sitting in the back of the pickup truck out of the vehicle.

On April 5th, 2017 the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO issued orders under the all powerful Article 44 to strictly enforce existing rules for motorists requiring them to wear seatbelts, limiting the number of passengers in pickup cabs and banning passengers from riding in the back cargo beds.

But after the new rule met with strong criticism and opposition from the public ahead of the water festival, Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha postponed the new regulations prohibiting passengers from riding in the cargo bed of pickup trucks, until after Songkran.

Meanwhile, Operators of more than 15,000 passenger vans on fixed routes have been given until Tuesday to remove excess seats to meet a 13-seat limit, or face instant fines of 500 baht.

The Department of Land Transport on Saturday announced the deadline as part of a campaign to reduce road accidents during the Songkran holiday, the most dangerous time of the year on the country’s roads.

