Posted by Editor

Two Killed and 13 Injured after Passenger Van Slams into Rear of Trailer Truck in Northern Thailand

–

KAMPHAENG PHET – Two Burmese migrant workers were killed and 13 others were injured, three of them in serious condition, when the passenger van they were travelling in slammed into the rear of a trailer truck in – Two Burmese migrant workers were killed and 13 others were injured, three of them in serious condition, when the passenger van they were travelling in slammed into the rear of a trailer truck in Kamphaeng Phet province before dawn on Sunday.

Kampaeng Phet Provincial police reporteed the passenger van was transporting 13 Burmese nationals from Pathum Thani to Tak, the driver of the passenger van, slammed into the vehicle into the rear of a trailer truck on Pahonyothin road in Tambon Nakhon Chum, Muang district of Kampaeng Phet.

The trailer truck driver, Mr Wisan, told police he was driving his vehicle on the left side of the road, when he felt a strong impact at the rear of the truck, he looked into his side mirror and saw the passanger van lose control and crash into a roadside tree.

Two female passengers were killed instantly after they were thrown out of the van by the force of the collision impact. The remaining passengers, including the driver and his wife, were injured and taken to Kampaeng Phet provincial hospital for medical treatment.

The van driver identified as Chartchai Phupanee, 49, was unable to talk to the police due to his injuries.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments