Posted by Editor

Two Israelis Arrested for Murder After Confessing They Were Paid to Kill Compatriot on Koh Samui

BANGKOK – Two Israeli men, Dolev Zuarez and Eyal Bokal, were arrested on Sunday at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand as suspects in the killing of Israeli Maor Mallil.

The two are accused of killing Maor Mallil, 34, and injuring his Israeli girlfriend, Rashel Oshana, in broad daylight on Chaweng Beach-Ban Choeng Mon Road in front of Samui International Hospital in, Tambon Borphud, Samui district.

According to The Nation, the attack took place in front of Samui International Hospital and was caught on camera in broad daylight. The video footage is being used as evidence for the detainment.

Roadside CCTV camera recorded the attack showing an SUV ramming Mallil and Oshana on a motorcycle knocking them to the ground.

Mallil helped Oshana to safety then he was pursued by the SUV and rammed a second time.

One man jumped out of the SUV and stabbed Mallil and Oshana. According to Thailand police, Mallil died in the hospital of his injuries and Oshana is in serious condition.

–

The police also claimed that the arrested men, Zuarez and Bokal, confessed to have been hired in Israel to kill Mallil while he was on vacation in Thailand.

The police suspect the attack to have been related to the mafia. In August, 2015, Maor Mallil and an accomplice, Ron Shevach, attempted to assassinate Baruch Bokel, a Netanya criminal.

In a plea bargain, Malul was convicted of assisting in aggravated battery and sentenced to only 20 months in prison.

The Israeli consul in Bangkok, Itai Mizrachi, and the Foreign Ministry’s department for Israelis abroad are assisting the families.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments