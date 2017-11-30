Posted by Editor

Two Injured after Roadside Bomb Explosion in Southern Thailand

NARATHIWAT – An army volunteer and a female villager were slightly injured after a bomb, which targeted two army armored vehicles, exploded on a road in Cho Ai Rong district of Narathiwat province on Thursday morning (Nov 30), police said.

The incident occurred at about 8.45am on Cho Ai Rong-Ban Yaning road in Tambon Chuap of Cho Ai Rong district.

A police investigation revealed to Thai PBS that after two armored vehicles, taking eight soldiers of the 4th Special Warfare Unit, departed from their base at Wat Cho Ai Rong Thammaram and heading for Ban Bango Dudung School, a bomb which was buried in a drainage pipe laid under the road was detonated remotely with a communication radio.

The explosion did not hurt anyone in the two vehicles. However, Ek Mahama, an army volunteer, and Noriya Madure, a female villager selling petrol in bottles on one side of the road, were slightly injured by the shrapnel.

Forensic and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) police were later dispatched to the scene for examination.

Earlier this month four para-military rangers were wounded when an armoured car on which they were travelling on a routine patrol mission in Bannang Sata district of Yala was hit by a roadside bomb on Sunday.

The powerful explosion from an explosive device believed to weigh about 20 kilogrammes hidden in a drainage tube under the road in Ban Dalapae village in Tambon Khern Bang Lang caused serious damage to the armoured car and punched a hole about 1.5 metre deep and one metre in diameter on the road.

However, para-military rangers who were riding on a pick-up truck after the armoured car opened fire into the bushes on both sides of the road where militants were suspected to be hiding and detonating the bomb with a detonator wired with the bomb.

Then the rangers rushed to the damaged armoured car to pull their men out to safety and rushed them to Bannang Sata district hospital.

