Posted by Editor

Two Drug Runners Arrested in Chiang Rai’s Mae Laos District with 3 Million Meth Tablets

–

CHIANG RAI – Authorities in Mae Lao district of Chiang Rai arrested a man and a woman with approximately 3 million methamphetamine tablets early Sunday morning police reported.

Officials in Mae Laos said Amnat Chakjung, 27, and the woman as Anyakan Chonnabot, 26, both of Phichit were arrested shortly after midnight when police stopped and searched a Toyota car.

They were travelling in at a checkpoint in front of an animal breeding station on Mae Lao-Dong Mada road. The police found numerous black plastic bags containing about 3 million meth pills in the vehicle.

They were taken to Mae Lao police station for questioning and initially charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell.

By Chinnaphat Chaimon

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments