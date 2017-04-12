Posted by Editor

Two Dead in Ayuttthaya after a Sand Truck Collides with Nissan Sedan

AYUTTHAYA – Two Thai travelers were killed and a third critically injured when a car and a trailer truck loaded with sand collided head on in Ayutthaya Province on Wednesday morning.

Pol Capt Rung Panya, a deputy chief investigator at Nakhon Luang said the collision happened at about 10am. Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene to find the wreckage of a 22-wheel trailer truck and a Nissan sedan in an irrigation canal.

Two people inside the Nissan car died instantly while the trailer truck driver, was seriously hurt and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police investigation fatal accident are planning to examine footage from a nearby closed-circuit camera.

Residents said the crash scene was highly prone to road accidents and had been dubbed the “100 corpses’’ intersection.

The accident is the 10th accident in Ayutthaya since the road safety campaign for the Songkran festival’s “Seven Dangerous Days” started, three people have now died and six others been injured.

By Sunthorn Pongpao

