Two British Men Arrested for Pirating Premier League Broadcasts

BANGKOK – Two British men and a Thai woman have been arrested by Thailand’d Department of Special Investigation for alleged illegal transmission of English Premier League football to viewers in countries in Asia and Europe.

DSI deputy chief Suriya Singhakamol said on Tuesday that Daryl William Lloyd, 39, William John Robinson, 35, and Supatra Raksasat, 33, were arrested during raids on several locations.

The suspects have been charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and Intellectual Property Rights Act and causing in excess of Bt100 million worth of damages to FAPL, which owns the Premier League broadcast rights in Thailand.

The allegations involve the website 365sport.tv and possibly expat.tv services in Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and Europe.

Authorities seized nine computer servers, nine computers, 49 set-top boxes for sale to viewers and three mobile phones as evidence.

The three are accused of selling IPTV set-top boxes to clients in Thailand and several European and other Asian nations and collecting monthly fees for the Internet broadcasts.

DSI deputy chief Suriya said the two Britons have been released on bail at the request of the British Embassy.

