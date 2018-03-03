Posted by Editor

Two British Expats Charged with Child Molestation in Siem Reap, Cambodia

–

SIEM REAP – Two retired British businessmen in Cambodia have been charged with luring teenage boys to a swimming pool at their house before molesting them.

Leslie Peter Henman, 63, and David Malcolm Brock, 65, face lengthy jail sentences after they were arrested in the resort town of Siem Reap onUpload Files February 21.

The pair are alleged to have lured local boys between 13-years-old and 15-years-old with money and school books.

He said: ‘David Malcolm Brock, 65 and Leslie Peter Henman, 63, are both British nationals.

‘Twelve Cambodian boys aged under 15 said they had been molested inside a property where David and Leslie were living, in Kouk Chak district, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap province.’

Duong Thavary, an anti-trafficking officer, said the men were arrested on February 21, adding: ‘The man had been living in Siem Reap province under retirement visas for about two years.

‘They were later sent to the provincial court on February 23 and charged with indecent acts against minors under the age of 15.’

The pair will be held on remand until a trial which is expected to take place later this year.

If convicted, they face between one and three years in prison and a fine of between £362 and £1,086.

Leslie Peter Henman, originally from Surrey, was arrested in 1998 and charged with child molesting in Thailand after police entered his South Pattaya hotel room to find him naked in bed with two naked under age boys.

Police also found 4 video cassettes which contain sex with over 20 young Thai boys.

–

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments