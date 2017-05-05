Posted by Editor

Two Algerian Pickpockets Nabbed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK – Two Algerian nationals were arrested and charged with pickpocketing at Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal yesterday.

Airport Director Sirot Duangrat said on Friday, Moktadi Belkaid, 59, and Nadji Fadli, 50, were apprehended on the third floor of the passenger terminal on Thursday and held on theft charges.

The arrests followed a passenger’s complaint that thieves had picked his pocket, relieving him of cash, credit cards and other necessary documents at the airport on May 3.

Security officers examined footage from closed-circuit cameras, which captured the pickpockets at work.

Two men had approached a victim at an airline check-in counter. One of them pretended to seek information from a staffer at the counter, while the other pickpocketed the victim. Both men then walked away.

Officers had then tracked down the two men and found them at the airport’s train station on Thursday afternoon. The two men fled but were later seen again in the passenger terminal and arrested. Some stolen items were found in their possession, Mr Sirot said. They were Algerian nationals.

He did not detail the amount of cash and valuables allegedly stolen by the suspects.

The suspects confessed to the theft charges, he said, and were handed over to police at Suvarnabhumi police station for legal action.

