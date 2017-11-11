Posted by Editor

Transport Officials Take Tough Action After Fatal Accident in Ayutthaya

–

AYUTTHAYA – Thailand’s Land Transport Department (LTD) has demanded that the transport company whose passenger van was involved in a fatal road accident involving 4 Japanese tourists in Ayutthaya province on Thursday to bring all its 84-unit van fleet to the department for inspection.

All the drivers of R.L. Service, which operates passenger van service, were ordered to undergo a safety course in driving at the department. The company was also fined 50,000 baht – the maximum amount of fine – for the fatal road accident.

The drivers license of the van driver, Mr Charun Aksornsri, was immediately revoked after confessing to police that he dozed off while driving the van of the fatal accident. He told police that he had slept only four hours before starting work that day.

Transport Officials in cooperation with the Ayutthaya provincial transport office and Bang Pa-in police went to the scene of the accident in Bang Pa-in district to examine the scene as well as the ill-fated van.

Land Transport Department, deputy director-general Kamon Buranapong said that the team did not find any braking traces at the scene, indicating that the driver did not apply the brake when the vehicle slammed into the 10-wheel truck.

A check of the GPS system on the van showed that the vehicle last recorded speed before the accident was 93 kph, he said, adding that the evidences suggested that the driver was careless while driving.

–

He went on saying that the fire which erupted after the collision was caused by a ruptured oil tube as a result of the collision.

Since all the vans were insured with LMG insurance company, Mr Kamon said that relatives of the dead victims were entitled to 400,000 baht compensation each for the start and another 500,000 baht each if the court ruled that the transport company was faulted for the reckless driving of its driver.

Land Transport Department director-general Sanit Promwong, meanwhile, said the department had expressed condolence for the relatives of the dead victims. He also vowed to take legal actions against the transport company and its driver to be held accountable for the accident.

Lesson from this fatal accident will be used to mete out measures – both immediate and long-term – to prevent a repeat of such an accident, said Mr Sanit.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments