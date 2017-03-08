Posted by Editor

Transport Ministry Approves Increase of Taxi Fares for Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – The Transport Ministry has given the greenlight for an increase of taxi fares in upcountry effective the following day after the publication of the fare increase announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The new formula of taxi fares is 40 baht for the first two kilometres of distance instead of 35 baht fare under the current pricing, 6 baht a kilometer for distance exceeding the first two kilometres up to 10th kilometer and 10 baht per kilometer for distance in excess of the first 10 kilometres.

In case a taxi is caught in traffic congestion that renders the taxi immovable or makes the vehicle to move not exceeding 6 kms per hour, the taxi owner is eligible to charge one baht per minute for distance not exceeding six kilometres per hour.

Source: Royal Gazette

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments