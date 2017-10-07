Saturday, October 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Transport Bus in Central Thailand Crashes into Road Side Ditch Injuring 27 Passengers

Rescue volunteers tend to injured factory workers after their shuttle bus overturned in Nong Khae district of Saraburi on Saturday morning. – Photo Por Tek Tung Foundation Saraburi rescue.

SARABURI – Twenty-seven workers and the driver were injured when a factory shuttle bus veered off a road and plunged into a ditch in Nong Khae district on Saturday morning.

The accident happened between kilometre makers 2 and 3 on Pachi-Hin Kong Road in tambon Nong Pla Mor at around 8am, said police.

The bus, carrying about 30 employees of JCY Co, was taking them to the factory at the Nong Pla Kradi industrial estate when driver Eid Jadthai, 38, suddenly lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and into the roadside ditch. The bus then overturned.

The force of the crash left 27 employees on board and the driver injured, Thai media reported.

Rescue workers from the Saraburi branch of the Por Tek Tung Foundation took the injured to Nong Khae Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

