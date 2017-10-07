Posted by Editor

Transport Bus in Central Thailand Crashes into Road Side Ditch Injuring 27 Passengers

–

SARABURI – Twenty-seven workers and the driver were injured when a factory shuttle bus veered off a road and plunged into a ditch in Nong Khae district on Saturday morning.

The accident happened between kilometre makers 2 and 3 on Pachi-Hin Kong Road in tambon Nong Pla Mor at around 8am, said police.

The bus, carrying about 30 employees of JCY Co, was taking them to the factory at the Nong Pla Kradi industrial estate when driver Eid Jadthai, 38, suddenly lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and into the roadside ditch. The bus then overturned.

The force of the crash left 27 employees on board and the driver injured, Thai media reported.

Rescue workers from the Saraburi branch of the Por Tek Tung Foundation took the injured to Nong Khae Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments