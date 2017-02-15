Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Traffic Accident in Bandu Chiang Rai Leaves Nine Dead, Three Injured

The cement truck was swerving from a motorbike before it lost control killing 8 people in Ban Du District. – Photo Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

CHIANG RAI – Nine people were killed and four injured after a cement truck reportedly lost control and crashed into a Caravan a pickup and a Honda Jazz Wednesday afternoon in the tambon Na Lae of Muang district of Chiang Rai.

Four women and four men died at the scene of the accident, the injured passengers, two from the Caravan and two from the Honda Jazz were transported to nearby Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

One of the passengers from van died on arrivial to the Hospital, leaving only one survivor of the passanger van, a 13 year-old girl. The two injured in the Honda Jazz were treated for non life threating injuries.

Pol. Col. Sitthichai Kraisang of Ban Du Police told reporters that when officers and emergency rescue workers arrived at the scene they found a total of 8 dead and four injured. There were ten people in the passenger van, including the driver. The cement truck driver also died in the collision.

Police reported that the cement truck driven by Kwangmuang Jamit, 55, was heading to Mae Chan district when it apparently swerved to miss a motorbike before losing control, driving through the road median, then crashing into the caravan and the Honda Jazz. The Pickup braked too late and slammed into the Honda Jazz.

Pol. Col. Sitthichai Kraisang said the cause of the accident remains under the investigation.

 

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
 

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News.

