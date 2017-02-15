Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Traffic Accident in Bandu Chiang Rai Leaves Eight Dead, Three Injured

The cement truck was swerving from a motorbike before it lost control killing 8 people in Ban Du District. – Photo Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

.

 

CHIANG RAI – Eight people were killed and three severely injured after a cement truck reportedly lost control and crashed into a Caravan a pickup and a Honda Jazz Wednesday afternoon in Bandu district of Chiang Rai city.

Five women and three men died at the scene of the accident,three others were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Pol. Col. Sitthichai Kraisang of Ban Du Police reported that when officers and emergency rescue workers arrived at the scene they found a total of 8 dead and three injured. There were ten people in the passenger van, including the driver, six of them were killed. The cement truck driver also died in the collision.

Police reported that the cement truck that was heading to Mae Chan district when it apparently swerved to miss a motorbike before it lost control, driving through the road median, then crashing into three vehicles.

Pol. Col. Sitthichai Kraisang said the cause of the accident remains under the investigation.

 

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44987

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen