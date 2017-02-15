Posted by Editor

Traffic Accident in Bandu Chiang Rai Leaves Eight Dead, Three Injured

.

CHIANG RAI – Eight people were killed and three severely injured after a cement truck reportedly lost control and crashed into a Caravan a pickup and a Honda Jazz Wednesday afternoon in Bandu district of Chiang Rai city.

Five women and three men died at the scene of the accident,three others were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Pol. Col. Sitthichai Kraisang of Ban Du Police reported that when officers and emergency rescue workers arrived at the scene they found a total of 8 dead and three injured. There were ten people in the passenger van, including the driver, six of them were killed. The cement truck driver also died in the collision.

Police reported that the cement truck that was heading to Mae Chan district when it apparently swerved to miss a motorbike before it lost control, driving through the road median, then crashing into three vehicles.

Pol. Col. Sitthichai Kraisang said the cause of the accident remains under the investigation.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments