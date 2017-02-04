Posted by Editor

Tourists Visiting Chiang Rai Experience Spectacular Views at Phu Chi Fa

CHIANG RAI – Phu Chi Fa is continuing to attract tourists who wish to experience the morning blanket of mist covering the valley and the cold winter weather.

Tourists visiting the mountain peak watch and photograph the morning blanket of mist hovering above the Lao border, a highlight of any visit to Phu Chi Fa during the winter months in Chiang Rai.

Temperatures ranginng from 9-18 degrees Celsius have made the Chiang Rai Province ever more tempting for those seeking to escape hot city weather.

According to the Northern Thailand Community Based Tourism Association, around 300-1,000 tourists visit Phu Chi Fa a day during this period. The sea of mist phenomenon will remain a mountain attraction until late February.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

