Tourists View the Morning Sea of Mist from Chiang Rai’s Doi Pha Tung

CHIANG RAI – Hundreds of Thai and Foreign tourists camped overnight on Doi Pha Tung, a viewing point on top of a high cliff in Chiang Rai, and woke up to enjoy the sunrise over the sea of mist on Saturday morning when the temperature dropped to 12 degrees Celsius.

Chailarn Saejern, a coffee shop owner on the mountaintop in the Wieng Kaen district of Chiang Rai province, said hundreds of tourists stayed overnight in tents and in resorts near the viewpoint on Friday.

Many tourists who stayed in resorts on the hillside also climbed up to the cliff early in the morning.

Officials said the temperature on the mountaintop was about 12 degrees Celsius in the morning and about 17 to 19 degrees Celsius on the lowland.

Doi Pha Tang is about 160 kilometers from the Chiang Rai City, from the hilltop you can see panoramic views between Thailand and Laos with the delightful scene for the Mekong river from Laos.

