Tourists Stranded in Koh Samui as Flooding Causes Flight Cancellations

.

.

SUARAT THANI – Heavy rains and flood conditions have been wreaking havoc over many parts of Thailand. Yesterday was another such day when torrential rains continued to cause major trouble to the residents of the country.

In fact, in southern areas of Thailand at least 12 people have been killed due to severe flooding. Not only this, several villages have been submerged. As per the Thailand’s interior ministry, hundreds and thousands of people have been affected as water levels have reached up to roofs in several parts.

Transport has also suffered a beating with flight services also being disrupted. At present, rescue efforts are in full force for those who remain stranded in many areas. Heavy rains are expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Several schools have been damaged along with power cables leading to power outages. Residents are using rubber rings to be able to cross flood hit roads in villages in Thailand.

The Samui International Airport in Thailand had to suspend its flight operations yesterday as inclement weather conditions. The southern parts have already been observing flooding rains, yesterday, these rains were also witnessed over the Ko Samui Island.

Several hundreds of passengers remained stranded as domestic flights remained suspended due to bad weather conditions. Between Samui and Bangkok, around 12 flights were cancelled only yesterday. Out of the stranded passengers, there were several people who had to catch a flight from the Bangkok airport for their countries.

During the last 24 hours, heavy to extremely heavy rains have been recorded in several parts of Thailand. From 8:30 am yesterday, Sawi Agromet recorded a whopping 337 mm of rain, Nakhonsi Thammarat 167 mm, Koh Samui 27 mm, and Chumphon 107 mm.

These torrential rains are attributed to the presence of a weather system in the form of a low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea. The system has the potential to intensify into a well-marked low and furthermore into a depression.

Thus, during the next 24 to 48 hours, several parts of Thailand are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains. So much so that travelers are advised to avoid visiting some of the very famous islands in Thailand at least for the next 24 to 48 hours.