Tourists Flock to Watch the Sun Rise Over the Sea of Fog at Phu Chi Fah

CHIANG RAI – As winter season in Chinag Rai starts Thais and foreign visitors are flocking to the famous mountain ‘Phu Chi Fah’ in Chiang Rai to watch the sun rise over the sea of fog.

Many tourists arrive early in the morning at Phu Chi Fah National Park where the temperature drops to 15 degrees Celsius.

Banterng Kruawong, the president of Community Tourism of Chiang Rai, said people can see the fog until February next year.

All accommodation in and around the park is fully booked until next month. However, tents are still available for overnight camping.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

