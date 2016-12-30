Friday, December 30th, 2016 | Posted by

Tourists Flock to 13th Annual Flower Festival in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The 13th Flower Festival officially kicked off in Chiang Rai province under the theme of the People’s Love for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Local residents and tourists have been flocking to the 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park in the capital district to see the beauty of the winter botanical garden. Visitors can also see an exhibition honoring King Rama IX and a Music in the Park performance.

The opening ceremony featured a floral procession of the nine most-revered Buddha statues in Chiang Rai. A total of 99 Buddhist monks took part in the procession from the 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park to Chiang Rai Court Junction, allowing the general public to offer flowers to them.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

