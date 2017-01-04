Posted by Editor

Tourist Safety in Question after Two Boating Accidents in Krabi, Thailand

.

.

KRABI – Twenty-eight tourists were pulled from the sea off Hat Nopparat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi Marine National Park in two separate boating incidents in rough waters on Wednesday. There were no injuries.

The first incident occurred shortly before noon when a speedboat named Giant 121 sank with 22 Chinese tourists on board about 50 metres off Koh Mai Pai, north of Koh Phi Phi Don.

Komkrit Arundej, 30, the boat’s driver, said the boat had left Koh Mai Pai only five minutes before it struck a heavy swell with waves of about 4 metres high. Water pour into the boat, causing it to founder.

Mr Komkrit alerted park officials who arrived on the scene quickly, throwing life-rings and ropes into the water to help the passengers. It took them about 30 minutes to get everyone on the boat to safety.

Less than an hour later, authorities were called in to rescue six foreign tourists of unknown nationality and a local boat driver floating in the sea after their long-tailed boat sank near Koh Mor, the site of the famous Talay Waek beach. The group was led to safety on inflatable boats to nearby Koh Kai.

The boat’s driver said the vessel was thrown about by big waves and hit underwater rocks, leaving a hole in the keel. The boat’s engine also died.

Source: Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments