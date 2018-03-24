Posted by Editor

Tourist Police to Step Up Safety Measures During Songkran Holiday

–

CHIANG RAI – The Tourist Police will take extra safety measures for travelers and tourists during the upcoming Songkran holiday.

Tourist Police’s Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sakorn Thongmunee announced the Tourist Police will work with other agencies to provide safety measures for tourists during the Songkran holiday, minimize road accidents, and prevent any illegal scams.

He said the Tourist Police aimed to create an impression onto the foreign tourists and encourage them to revisit the country in the future.

The Tourist Police are also encouraging all sides of society to adapt the traditional Thai ways of celebrating Songkran festival with the beautiful culture, wear the Thai costumes and conserve water during the festivity.

By Tanakorn Sangiam

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments