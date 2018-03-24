Saturday, March 24th, 2018 | Posted by

Tourist Police to Step Up Safety Measures During Songkran Holiday

Tourist Police will work with other agencies to provide safety measures for tourists during the Songkran holiday. Photo Chiang Rai Tourist Police

CHIANG RAI – The Tourist Police will take extra safety measures for travelers and tourists during the upcoming Songkran holiday.

Tourist Police’s Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sakorn Thongmunee announced the Tourist Police will work with other agencies to provide safety measures for tourists during the Songkran holiday, minimize road accidents, and prevent any illegal scams.

He said the Tourist Police aimed to create an impression onto the foreign tourists and encourage them to revisit the country in the future.

The Tourist Police are also encouraging all sides of society to adapt the traditional Thai ways of celebrating Songkran festival with the beautiful culture, wear the Thai costumes and conserve water during the festivity.

By Tanakorn Sangiam

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=53264

Posted by on Mar 24 2018. Filed under Chiang Rai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added