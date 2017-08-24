Posted by Editor

Tourist Police Organize Training to Create Public Network Against Foreign Criminals

BANGKOK – Thai Tourist Police have organized training to create a public network to aid in safeguarding visitors to Thailand with the commander of the force calling for 24 hour monitoring of criminals operating in the guise of tourists.

Commander of the Tourism Police, Pol Maj Gen Prasert Ngernyuang launched the training program for hotel and airport staff and taxi drivers so that they may be added to the force’s “pineapple eye” network. They will be taught how to observe suspicious activities and which incidents require reporting.

Pol Maj Gen Prasert said there has recently been an uptick in criminals operating in the guise of tourists, blending in to find opportunities to steal goods from genuine travelers, with some stealing bags from conveyor belts at the airport. So far this year, 300 complaints of crime have been reported at Suvarnabhumi Airport alone, with 120 involving foreigners.

Plain clothed and patrolling tourist police have been ordered to step up their efforts against marauding criminals, and to take serious action against all apprehended.

