Posted by Editor

Tourist Drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach, the Third Drowning in One Month

–

PHUKET – A third tourist has drowned at Phuket’s Karon Beach, 51-year-old tourist Andy Airtley was rescued by Jet-ski operators and brought ashore after they found him floating in the water.

The 51-year-old tourist was found unconscious and received emergency aid from rescuers before he was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

It was unclear whether he died during the transport or after arriving at the hospital, The Nation reported.

Andy Airtley’s death is the third this month involving visitors to Karon Beach

On Sunday, a Russian tourist was pulled from the water off the same beach and died at Patong Hospital and on October 5th, a Chinese tourist drowned at the beach of Karon on Phuket island while there was no lifeguard on duty.

Phuket’s Vachira Hospital director Chalermpong Sukonthaphol urged on Wednesday for better safety measures for visitors to the island.

“Agencies involved should deploy strict measures on swimming on the beaches after all these events. It is very important because it is a matter of life and death,” the doctor said. “Tourists should be given clear swimming instructions at all beaches.”

VAdm Suraphol Kuptaphan, commander of the Royal Thai Navy’s Third Region, said the navy was working with other agencies to provide safety personnel at all Phuket beaches.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Phuket News

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments