Tourist Bus Crashes in Phuket Two Dead, 24 Injured

The bus was carrying 26 visitors crashed in front of Wat Suwankhiriwong on Phra Baramee Road in tambon Patong about 10.54pm on Monday

PHUKET – Two Chinese tourists, one a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 24 others hurt when their tour bus ran off the road and overturned going down a hill road in Patong, Kathu district, late Monday night.

The bus was carrying 26 visitors. It crashed in front of Wat Suwankhiriwong on Phra Baramee Road in tambon Patong about 10.54pm on Monday, Mongkhol Raksawang, acting chief of the Phuket disaster prevention and mitigation office, said.

A Chinese boy, 10, identified later as Lyu Jie Rui, died at the scene. The 25 other injured people were taken to four hospitals. One was later pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital, but was not identified.

Police were investigating.

Meanwhile, Phuket provincial governor Norapat Plodthong visited Chinese tourists who have been injured in a road accident.

The governor talked with the injured tourists, delivered baskets of gifts to the relatives and expressed his sorrow for the accident.

Related agencies in Phuket held a meeting to review measures to prevent such accident from happening again, as well as finding compensation measures to the relatives of those injured or dead from this incident which affects the tourism image of the province.

China’s Vice Consul-General in Phuket Ma Xiuhong met with Phuket governor after the incident before meeting with the injured persons, stressing the consulate’s intention to provide assistance to the victims.

She called on the related agencies to provide continuous care to the relatives of the victims, and to implement additional measures ensuring road safety during the monsoon season and to enhance safety measures for tourists.

