Tourist Bus Carrying 36 Tourists Catches Fire in Phuket Thailand

PHUKET – A group of 36 Chinese tourists narrowly escaped unhurt when a bus in which they were traveling from Phangnga province caught fire in Phuket Saturday afternoon November 25, 2017.

As the bus was running on the Thepkrasattri road in Phuket, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine room and pulled it to stop by the roadside. Then he alerted all his passengers who were Chinese group tourists to immediately disembark.

All 36 tourists escaped safely before the fire spread out and engulfed the entire bus.

Fire trucks later arrived at the scene and managed to put off the fire at about 7 pm, but the bus was already charred beyond repairs.

Meanwhile, a teacher was killed when a chartered van crashed into the rear of a trailer truck making a U-turn on a Saraburi road late on Friday night.

Police said the accident happened at 10.20pm on the Phaholyothin road in Nong Khae district.

The van was chartered to take teachers from Ban Kewa Witthaya school in Chaiyaphum on a field trip to Bangkok. The accident happened when it was returning to Chaiyaphum. Police said Niphanan Nanthiprapha, 60, died on the way to a hospital and seven other teachers were injured. The van driver, Boonhome Nianchai, 29, waited for police at the scene. He said he could not stop his van in time when a truck made a U-turn in front of him.

Source: Thai PBS, The Nation

