Visa Requirements to Visits and Enter Thailand on Holiday

Are you thinking of visiting Thailand on holiday? Perhaps you’re dreaming of seeing Bangkok’s Grand Palace, an opulent former royal residence. Alternatively, perhaps you see yourself soaking up the sun on Phuket’s stunning beaches. Or, maybe you can’t wait to check out Chiang Rai’s beautiful Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) and Wat Rong Suea Ten (Blue Temple), a pair of stunning Buddhist temples.

Whatever you plan to see and do, it’s possible that you may have to acquire a visa prior to entry. Find out below if this applies to you and, if so, how to get yours!

The great news is that citizens of a large number of countries can enter Thailand visa-free. This includes for example if you’re from the United States, United Kingdom, most of Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Japan or Israel.

In these cases, you can visit the Southeast Asian kingdom for up to 30 days, so long as your passport has at least 6 months’ validity left. So that’s excellent news if you want to take a ride in a rickshaw down Chiangrai’s streets!

Countries Eligible for Thailand’s eVisa

On the other hand, if you’re from another country you may need to obtain a visa prior to entering Thailand. Fortunately, many nationalities these days are eligible for what’s called the eVisa (Electronic Visa). This allows you to apply for and receive your entry document online, so you save yourself the time and stress of visiting the embassy and filling in forms by hand.

You’re eligible to get the Thai eVisa if you’re from countries including Australia, China, Cyprus, India, Mexico, Poland, Russia or 21 other countries. You can check Byevisa.com for the full list of eligible nationalities.

What You Need to Obtain the eVisa

These are the requirements for Thailand’s electronic visa:

You must have a passport that’s valid for at least 6 months with 1 blank page for stamping.

You need proof of a return ticket out of Thailand within 15 days of entering.

Visitors require proof of sufficient funds for your stay of THB 10,000 (around 320.00 USD) per person or THB 20,000 (around 640.00 USD) per family.

You have to pay THB 2000 (approximately 63.00 USD) when you arrive at Thailand’s border in cash in the local currency of Thai baht.

If you’re visiting Thailand from a country at risk of yellow fever, you must be vaccinated beforehand and show documentation to prove this.

In addition, to come to Thailand with the eVisa, there are 4 valid entry points:

Chiang Mai International Airport.

Don Mueang International Airport.

Phuket International Airport.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Importantly, please note that Thailand’s eVisa is only valid for a single entry. This means that you can only use your electronic pass to enter the kingdom once. If you plan to enter and exit Thailand several times, perhaps because you’re touring Southeast Asia, you’ll therefore require multiple eVisas.

How to Apply for the eVisa Online

Ready to get your travel pass? Once you’ve gathered the supporting documents like your passport and made sure they’re valid, you’re free to apply for the eVisa online. This requires you to enter some basic biographical information such as your name, date of birth and passport number.

You then submit your application and, once it’s approved, receive your eVisa by email. Be sure to print this out and take with you when you travel for Thailand’s border officials to see! They’ll then stamp your passport.

Save Yourself the Stress of Queuing at the Embassy

The great advantage of Thailand’s eVisa is that you obtain your travel documents online in advance from the comfort of your PC, tablet or mobile. There’s no longer any need to get up early in the morning to visit the embassy! Moreover, you save yourself the stress of queuing up for the Thai Visa on Arrival when you arrive at the airport when you’d rather be getting on and enjoying your holiday.

We hope this article is useful ahead of your trip to the jewel of Southeast Asia. Whether you’re visiting ancient Buddhist temples, pristine beaches or ornate palaces, you’re sure to have a memorable experience.