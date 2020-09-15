The Best Island Diving Sites in Thailand You Need to Explore

There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that Thailand is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and a must for anybody with a love for travel, culture, and exotic places. However, while there’s much beauty to be seen on land, there are even more remarkable diving sites to be explored beneath the surface of the surrounding oceans.

Thailand’s diving culture is massive, and if whether you’re a long-time fan of scuba diving, or you even want to try it for the first time, Thailand is a fantastic place to visit. With this in mind, today we’re going to explore some of the most beautiful locations you need to know about.

Similian Islands Diving Sites

The Similian Islands. There’s no better place to travel when it comes to diving if you want the very best of what Thailand’s marine culture has to offer. These islands are actually made up of nine individual islands that sit in the archipelago of the Mu Koh Similan National Park.

Here, you’re going to find all kinds of gorgeous wildlife, including manta rays and whale sharks. Don’t worry yourself at the mention of sharks; the risk of an attack is scarce. Just keep back and admire these amazing creatures in their full natural habitat, and you’ll be able to enjoy memories that will last a lifetime.

You Need to Explore Phuket Diving Sites

Basically anywhere in Phuket is a beautiful place to dive, and there’s a reason why this destination tops most of Thailand’s top diving lists. You can go pretty much all-year around, and you’ll be treated to crystal-clear waters in most parts, although there are some murky areas.

You’ll get to see all kinds of fish, including the stunning leopard sharks if you’re able to make it to Shark Point or the Anemone Reef. Since this dive area is so popular, you’ll be able to choose from multiple companies to dive with, one of the most popular being DiveAsia.

Of course, Phuket is landlocked, which means you’ll only be using the city as a base since most dive companies will organise a minibus or car to dive you for around an hour to the diving hotspots.

The Andaman Sea in Thailand has spectacular diving

You know when you see beautiful diving photos in travel magazines or on websites, the ones with a stunning dark-blue background, rainbow-coloured coral and a person diving and enjoying it all. Don’t you wish you could be that person seeing it all up close for yourself?

If you do, the Andaman Sea is where you’ll want to go. The diving locations in these seas are a haven for marine life of all kinds, and you can enjoy an incredible visibility distance of up to 130ft, which is just insane.

When you couple this with the whole experience of the area, which includes limestone cliffs as a backdrop, golden-white beaches, and those typical tropical palm trees that sway in the wind, there’s no denying the Andaman Sea could be one of the best diving locations in the world.

Thailand’s Koh Lanta spectacular Diving

The Koh Lanta Island is another one of Thailand’s most beautiful islands (let’s be honest, what part of Thailand isn’t beautiful?) and you’re sure to find yourself captivated by the island the moment you step foot on it.

Unlike the other diving sites we’ve mentioned so far, you can’t just gear up and walk into the water and then swim out to the dive sites; you’ll instead need a boat to take you there, but there are plenty of diving companies that will help you out. Sure, it takes a bit of effort, but it’s well worth it once you’re out there.

You’ll find all kinds of wildlife once again, including the leopard sharks and moray eels (which are serious way bigger than you’d think they are) and sometimes there’s even the chance for viewing a manta ray or whale shark.

Koh Dok Mai Night Diving

As a bit of an honourable mention, Koh Dok Mai is a great place to visit if you’re interested in night diving. This rocky island is super unique in the sense that it has massive cave networks and caverns you can explore, and you’ll have the chance to see all the typical marine wonders that Thailand has to offer. The sloping reef is also well worth checking out.