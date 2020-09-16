Thailand a Place of Surprises: 7 Unconventional Places To Visit

Famous for its beaches, cuisine and culture, Thailand in itself is a country full of surprises. Being such a popular tourist destination, searching for hidden gems in this country can be a challenging task. But don’t worry, because we have got you covered. Below is a list of the top 7 most unconventional places to visit in Thailand, away from the crowd of the conventional tourist spots. We have picked the perfect locations for every kind of traveller, be it adventurous or a history lover.

Explore Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai

About a four-hour-long bus ride from Chiang Mai is its quieter and more relaxed cousin, Chiang Rai. Lush mountains and exotic wildlife surround it, but the real treasure of this destination is Wat Rong Khun or the White Temple. This exquisitely designed temple is widely known for its stunning architecture and rich cultural relevance.

Chiang Rai is a district that gives you peace and yet keeps you busy with all the things it has to offer. You will also find its Night Bazaar worth visiting as it is well known for the spicy street food and ornate Thai handicrafts. The natural wildlife and hill tribes are all yours for exploring!

Visit Erawan National Park

With seven-tiered waterfalls, caves, and countless trails to explore, Erawan National Park is Thailand’s most stunning paradise that offers you a fascinating insight into the natural beauty of the country. Roughly 5 hours from Bangkok, this park stays open from 8 AM to 4:30 PM every day.

Try travelling here during the dry season if you don’t want to keep coming across muddy trails and overflowing waterfalls. Make sure to equip your car with perfect roof racks so that you can travel without worrying about your belongings.

Erawan waterfalls is a must-see tourist point, and if you want a quieter place, Mae Khamin Falls is just a 1.8km hike away. You will also find ponds all around the park if you want to take a quick dip and unwind.

There are trails of all sizes here, and if you’re lucky, you might even come across a mysterious cave along the trail to explore. Erawan National Park has rich wildlife, and you can easily spot several birds and animals along your hike. There is even an option to camp at this beautiful destination.

Visit Thailand’s UNESCO site in Sukhothai

Counted as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Sukhothai is home to remnants of the great historical legacy of King Ram Khamhaeng, who ruled during a period called the “golden age”. After just a six-hour-long bus ride from Bangkok, you can tour this ancient city and witness the magnificent historical ruins and famous parks.

It is a must-visit place for all travellers and archaeology fans alike because of the serenity in the aura of this place. Sukhothai has numerous monuments that highlight the Thai culture and traditional beliefs passed down from their ancestors. It also houses scenic mountains and natural waterfalls, if you wish to explore some nature after spending time with the magnificent ruins.

View the Beaches in Hua Hin, Thailand

Just a short ride from Bangkok will bring you to Hua Hin, home to numerous luxurious resorts, golf courses, water sports, parks, beaches and markets. You will never run out of things to do in this charming city. Turned from a fishing village to a resort by King Rama VII, Hua Hin is the traditional Thai holiday resort that even the locals like to visit. When it was introduced in the 1920s, it quickly became popular with the nobility, and the popularity has not declined since. You can visit the official royal residence even today!

Even though it is filled with so many activities, Hua Hin still has it’s old traditional charm and is perfect for both adventurers who enjoy caves or waterfalls and people who like to laze around the cosy parks and beaches. You can also try out the amazing Thai seafood and visit the night markets or temples around the city.

Visit the Historical Railway in Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi is a beautiful riverside area towards the west of Thailand, Popularly known for the Death Railway bridge constructed during World War II as a route to Myanmar. There are a lot of museums and historical attractions to explore in this city, including the Allied War Cemetery.

But other than that, there’s so much more to Kanchanaburi than just its historical relevance. The city offers many national parks, a beautiful bamboo rafting journey along River Kwae, temple tours and waterfalls.

This cosy countryside will welcome you with its simplicity, enticing you into forgetting about your worries and relaxing on the riverside with your family. You can even find amazing discos and karaokes here if that is how you prefer to unwind! Other than that, you can always visit nearby towns to explore caves, waterfalls or elephant camps.

Visit Historical Koh Larn, Thailand

Koh Larn is a cosy lesser-known paradise, just an hour-long ferry ride away from the coast of Pattaya. This island is not a well-known tourist destination, so it’s not packed with people, or clubs, making them the ideal location to take a stroll through the beach and relax.

The perfect combination of white beaches, green waters, sunset skies and water sports. Like snorkeling, diving or sea walking, Koh Larn is that island whose beauty is still raw and untouched by the modernization. Above all compared to the hustle and bustle of other tourist spots. If that is something that you like, then this destination is just for you.

Phetchaburi as a Destination

About 130 km southwest of Bangkok is the charming city of Phetchaburi, an ideal place to visit if architecture and adventure are right up your alley. Among other temples, the Tham Khao Luang Cave is one destination you shouldn’t miss out on.

You can also visit a lot of historical parks like the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, or numerous famous temples like Wat Yai Suwannaram to name a few. You can even visit the Royal Palace built by King Rama XI in the 1920s. Rich in wildlife and watersports. There’s a variety of things in Phetchaburi to keep you busy throughout the weekend. You won’t even realize where your day went!

Thailand is a land of unique destinations, and it has just the perfect one for your travelling preferences. Don’t be hasty when choosing your getaway destinations and accept the mundane bus rides that come along because these places are worth the wait and efforts.

Thailand has so much to offer, and ultimately you should be spending your valuable time i n a place where you can unwind with your friends and family. These options have a lot to offer to satisfy your travel bug. So buckle up and make plans to visit these hidden gems today. Happy touring!