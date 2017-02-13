Posted by Editor

Tourism Authority of Thailand Sponsors ‘Warm Up The City of Arts’ in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organized a tourism event in Chiang Rai on the weekend to promote the province’s traditional performances and arts.

The opening ceremony took place at Baandum Museum which belongs to a Thai national artist, Thawan Duchanee. Deputy Chiang Rai Governor Boonwet Sipuangjai and TAT Director Lertchai Wangtrakuldee were among the attendees.

Entitled ‘Warm Up The City of Arts’, the event was made possible through the collaboration of the TAT and local artists. It is now being held in three different locations including Baandum Museum, Art Bridge Chiang Rai and V. Vajiramedhi Art Museum, and continues until Valentine’s Day.

At Baandam Museum, visitors will enjoy traditional performing arts throughout the day from 9 am to 7 pm. They can also visit Art Bridge to enjoy street food and paintings in a relaxing ambiance from 5 – 11 pm.

Those particularly interested in the arts and Buddhism are encouraged to visit V. Vajiramedhi Art Museum which is open from 9 am until 5 pm.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

