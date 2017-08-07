Posted by Editor

Tour Bus Loses Control and Crashes in Phuket, 23 Tourists Injured

–

PHUKET – Twenty-three tourists, were injured when their bus lost control while going down a hill road in Patong in Phuket on Sunday night.

The crash happened about 8.30 pm when the driver of a passenger bus carrying 17 Chinese tourists, three Japanese and two Thai tour guides, lost control while running down Patong hill road and crashed into two vans, one of which then hit a passenger pickup truck.

The tour bus finally crashed into a road barrier and a large water pipe and stopped just short of a deep ravine in front of Sea Pearl Hotel. A motorcycle was found pinned under the front of a van.

The bus, with Nakhon Si Thammarat licence plates, was taking the Chinese tourists back to a hotel when the driver lost control.

The bus driver, Prachuap Sirikhun, and the motorcyclist were seriously injured. The pickup truck driver suffered a broken wrist.

The other injured were 17 Chinese and three Japanese tourists.

All were admitted to Patong and Vachira Phuket hospitals and now they had already been discharged.

