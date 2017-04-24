Posted by Editor

Tour Bus Crashes into Rear of Freight Truck in Central Thailand, Killing 1 Injuring 5

PHETCHABURI -The sleeping second driver of a tour bus was killed and five passengers injured when it ran into the rear a trailer truck on Phetkasem highway in Khao Yoi district early on Monday.

Pol Lt Col Nimit Watsuwan, a duty officer at Khao Yoi police station, told the Bangkok Post the accident occurred about 5am on the Bangkok-bound side of Phetkasem highway.

The driver of the truck, which was loaded with plywood, said he heard a loud noise from the left rearside of the vehicle while heading for Bangkok. He pulled over and stopped to take a look, and found out it had been rear-ended by a bus operated by Siam Doen Rot Co, which was travelling to Bangkok from Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat.

The front of the tour bus was badly damaged. One man, the second driver of the tour bus, was killed. Five passengers were injured, one of them seriously. The injured were admitted to Phra Chomklao Hospital in Phetchaburi.

The bus driver fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

The police were looking for the fleeing driver. Passengers said the bus was swaying on the road before it ran into the truck in front of it, leading police to suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

By Bangkok Post Reporter – Chaiwat Satyaem

