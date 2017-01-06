Posted by Editor

Tour Bus Carrying South Korean Tourists Crashes in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand

PHETCHABURI – A passenger bus carrying 12 South Korean tourists and two Thai guides overturned at a curve on rain-slicked Highway in the Muang district of Phetchaburi Province on Friday morning.

Pol Capt Akkamet Singsang, a Muang district police investigator, told reporters that the accident occurred about 3.40 am when the bus carrying the 12 South Korean tourists from Bangkok to Hua Hin ran off the slippery road at a sharp curve, hitting a power pole and then overturned.

The 12 South Koreans and two Thai guides on board sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to Muang Phet Hospital and Phra Chomklao Hospital.

Buses are supposed to be safe, but in Thailand the safety regulations, when they exist, are hardly ever enforced. Accidents are bound to happen when the buses are poorly maintained and driven too fast by exhausted drivers.

By Chaiwat Satyaem

