Monday, April 3rd, 2017

Top Antiquities Officials Say New Pyramid Discovered in Egypt

Hawass said he believes the pyramid belongs to Queen Sesheshet, who is thought to have played a significant role in establishing the Sixth Dynasty and uniting two branches of the feuding royal family

CAIRO – A top antiquities official says an Egyptian excavation team has discovered the remains of a new pyramid that dates back to the 13th Dynasty, some 3,700 years ago.

The head of the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, Mahmoud Afifi, said in a statement Monday that the remains were located north of King Sneferu’s bent pyramid in the Dahshur royal necropolis south of Cairo.

Due to the bent slope of its sides, the pyramid is believed to have been ancient Egypt’s first attempt to build a smooth-sided pyramid. The necropolis was the burial site for courtiers and high-ranking officials.

Adel Okasha, the head of Dahshur necropolis, said that the remains belong to the inner structure of the pyramid, including a corridor. Other remains included blocks showing the interior design of the pyramid.

Associated Press

