Toon Bodyslam’s Charity Run to Chiang Rai Close to 700-Million-Baht Goal

CHIANG RAI – Rock star, Athiwara Khongmalai, known among his fans as Toon Bodyslam, is close to achieving his 700-million baht fundraising goal. He is heading towards the central province of Suphan Buri today.

Toon and his like-minded friends, who on Wednesday reached Nonthaburi province, were greeted by Vice Governor of Nonthaburi, Cholatee Yangtrong and many local people. The rocker and his fellows also made a brief stop at Siriraj Hospital to pay homage to the statue of Somdet Phra Mahitalathibet Adunyadetwikrom Phra Borommaratchachanok, the Prince Father, and received a donation of around 818,000 baht from the hospital.

Toon aims to raise 700 million baht to help 11 hospitals by running 2,191 kilometers from the South to the North within 55 days. His charity run has reached the 37th day and has collected more than 600 million baht in donations. Despite the activity nearing its goal, the much-loved rockstar insists on finishing his journey in the northernmost district of Mae Sai of Chiang Rai province as planned.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

