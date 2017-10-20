Posted by Editor

Three Taiwanese Women Arrested in Bangkok Over Alleged Call Scam

BANGKOK – Three Taiwanese women have been arrested in Bangkok for being part of an alleged call scam, with 340,000 in cash and 700,000 baht more in their bank accounts.

Pol Col Thongchai Yooket, a superintendent at the Crime Suppression Division, told the Bangkok Post on Friday that Miss Chen Yi-Hsui, 27, Ms. Hsieh Yu-Han, 44, and her daughter Miss Hsieh Yu-Chun, 22, were arrested in the Wang Thonglang district of Bangkok Thursday evening while trying to take money from an ATM machine.

According to the Bangkok Post, the three were part of a call scam gang which claimed to be government officials who were examining victims’ bank accounts.

Unsuspecting victims then transferred their money to wrongdoers’ accounts by ATMs as they demanded bribes.

Prior to the arrest the Siam Commercial Bank on Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok informed police that the three suspects had withdrawn money from many ATM’s since Tuesday.

At the time of the arrest the three Taiwanese women were in possession of, 7 ATM cards, 340,000 baht in cash and 23 ATM slips. Police later seized their bank accounts and found an additional 700,000 baht.

Pol Col Thongchai said the three women confessed to the crime and police believed more gang members were at large.

