Sunday, September 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Three Taiwanese Nationals Arrested for Telecoms Fraud in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Thai police located the three suspects and seized 500,000 Thai baht (NT$490,000).

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Thai police have arrested three Taiwanese nationals in Nakhon Ratchasima Province on suspicion of involvement in telecoms fraud.

The three entered Thailand on tourist visas and headed to a shopping mall in the northeastern province, where they withdrew cash from bank ATMs in what Thai police have called a telecoms fraud operation.

Acting on tip-offs from Taiwanes seniors who were reportedly targets of the fraud in Thailand, the police launched an investigation and discovered surveillance footage of the three Taiwanese making withdrawals from ATMs in the province.

Thai police then located the three suspects and seized 500,000 Thai baht (NT$490,000).

During the raid, the police also confiscated 34 ATM cards, 20 bankbooks and 20 mobile phones.

The investigation has since expanded in scope and Thai police are currently asking victims of telecoms fraud to come forward.

Thai police suspect the fraud was conducted by an international criminal ring.

Taiwan’s representative office has been in contact with the police and been briefed on the case. It will arrange visitation access for the three Taiwanese nationals.

The three could be sentenced to at least two years in prison in Thailand for international telecoms fraud, after which they will be repatriated to Taiwan, where they face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for aggraviated fraud.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=48980

Posted by on Sep 24 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen