Three Men Arrested in Phrae with Over a Million Speed Pills and 10Kg of Crystal Meth

–

PHRAE – Three men were arrested and more than 1 million speed pills and 10kg of crystal methamphetamine seized in two simultaneous operations in Wang Chin district on Wednesday.

A team of police signalled a suspected pickup truck for a search at Dong Yang checkpoint on Den Chai-Si Satchanalai Road in Wang Chin district of this province at around 7.30am on Wednesday, but the driver sped off. This prompted the officers to give chase.

The pickup truck with a Nan licence plate was stopped after its front right tyre was shot.

Driver Sian Kanthachai, 45, was apprehended. A search of the vehicle found 50,000 speed pills and some 10kg of crystal methamphetamine were hidden in an ice box mixed with vegetables.

Almost the same time, another police team manning the same checkpoint arrested two men — driver Ekkarat Sae Wang, 47 and Thong Sae Wang, 40 — after 1.09 million speed pills were found hidden in their car.

The three suspects were held in police custody. Police were extending the investigation.

By Taweeporn Sukkasem

The Bangkok Post

