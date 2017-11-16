Posted by Editor

Three Killed, 50 Injured after Bus-Truck Collision in North Eastern Thailand

–

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Three people, including one girl, were killed and about 50 others, most of them are students, were injured when a bus in which they were traveling on a sightseeing trip collided with a pickup truck and skidded out of the road in the North Eastern Province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Police and rescue workers were rushed to the scene on Sikhiu-Chaiyaphum road in Tambon Takien after they were alerted of the accident at about 4pm. They found the blue bus flipped on one side lying on the roadside with its front badly damaged and several student stuck inside unable to move out.

Dan Khun Tod police said three people were killed in the accident, including the bus driver, a woman, and a girl student aged about 9 years old.

Rescue workers used hand tools to cut through the mangled bus body to pluck out the trapped students and to rush them to Dan Khun Thod district hospital.

Police said that the bus was on its way back to Chaiyaphum with the students from Ban Nong Wang school in Phu Khieo district of Chaiyaphum after a sightseeing trip at Wat Ban Rai in Dan Khun Thod district when the accident took place.

They said they were still investigating how the accident occurred and which of the two vehicles was at fault.

Source: Thai PBS

–

