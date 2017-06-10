Posted by Editor

Three Japanese Men Arrested after Abducting Japanese Businessman in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Three Japanese suspects are in custody after abducting a Japanese businessman Metropolitan police chief Sanit Mahathavorn said on Saturday.

A police unit led by deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) chief Suthee Nanekanthee raided the room on the seventh floor of the Grand Hi-tech Tower on Ekamai Soi 23 in Khlong Tan Nua on Friday.

The officers found Tsunemi Watanabe tied to a bed with electrical cords. He had sustained serious injuries to his left leg, his right leg was broken and there were bruises on his body. Police immediately sent him to Bumrungrad Hospital.

Three Japanese men said to have been involved in the abduction were caught, Thai media reported on Saturday

A preliminary investigation found that the kidnappers had known the victim and had earlier embezzled a large sum of money from him. The exact amount was not known.

The three suspects — Masato Kobari, 49, Reo Tsuruzoe, 41, and Kiyoto Miyata, 57 — are being held in police custody at the Thong Lor station pending further legal action.

Thai media reported that the trio were former employees of Mr Watanabe. They had allegedly embezzled money from his company, prompting him to file a complaint with Japanese police and demand more than 15 million yen in damages for the firm.

Arrest warrants had been issued for them, drawing anger from the suspects who then allegedly plotted the abduction in revenge.

The suspects have been charged with robbery, illegal detention and depriving another person of freedom, and physical assault causing injuries.

