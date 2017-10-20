Posted by Editor

Three Iranian Men Busted for Trying to Pass Fake US Currency in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Police in Pattaya arrested 3 Iranian men on Friday allegedly for trying to exchange nine counterfeit US$100 notes at a local booth, telling police they brought the money from their home country.

Arrested with the fake money were Majid Shokri, 30, Hamid Moutabchi, 36, and Mahdi Latifi, 31.

The operator of a local currency exchange booth on Soi 6 off Pattaya Sai Song Road called the police and told them that three foreigners were trying to exchange counterfeit notes for Thai baht.

The Police quickly found and arrested the three Iranian men in possession of the fake notes.

The Police said the Iranian men admitted to bringing the fake US notes from Iran and this was their first visit to Thailand.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Bangkok Post

