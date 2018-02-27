Posted by Editor

Three Drug Runners Captured at Hotel in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Two men and a woman were arrested at a Chiang Rai hotel by troops after they escaped from a military road checkpoint on Sunday night.

The suspects, were identified as Thanwa Thimmek, 22, a Hua Hin resident, Sornchai Khanthong, 35, from Surat Thani, and Supaporn Wiswpas, 35, from Ayutthaya, were arrested at a hotel in Tambon Mae Sai in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. They were allegedly trying to hide from troops following a car chase.

Troops from the Third Cavalry Task-force at a checkpoint in Tambon Koh Chai of Mae Sai district spotted two suspect vehicles approaching the checkpoint, so they signaled for them to stop. But the vehicles – a pickup and a car – sped past the checkpoint, prompting troops to give chase.

The vehicles were later found at the hotel. After 180,000 meth pills were found inside the vehicles, troops checked the hotel’s guests and arrested the three suspects.

