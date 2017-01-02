Posted by Editor

Thousand’s of Tourists Watch the First Sun Rise of 2017 Atop of Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai

.

.

CHIANG RAI – Phu Chi Fa Forest Park Chief Sanit Homnan said as many as 3,640 New Years holiday makers visited the national park in the Tap Tao, Thoeng District over the weekend.

Despite the rain, it did not discourage holidaymakers from climbing to the top of the mountain to see the stunning views of Chiang Rai and experience the cooler weather.

Each year, people from all over Thailand come to visit this popular tourist attraction when the mountain-tops are covered in fog. Tourists all awaited the first sunrise of 2017 which came at 7.20 am.

New Years revellers rejoiced as soon as the sunlight broke through the dense fog.

The temperature recorded in Phu Chi Fa was 15 degrees Celsius at night and remained cold during the day.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments