Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Thirty Seven People Injured After Bombs Explode at Big C in Pattani Thailand

Big C Supercenter in Pattani’s Muang district was damaged by two bombs on Tuesday.

PATTANI – Thirty-seven people were confirmed injured when two bombs went off at Big C Supercenter in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

The first explosion occurred about 2.10pm and the second shortly after. Another suspicious object was found at Diana department store in Muang district, Pol Col Preecha Prachumchai, a deputy superintendent at Muang police station said.

The first bomb went off near the food centre inside the Big C building and the second followed shortly after outside the building, after shoppers and staff had left the building in panic, security authorities said.

The second bomb was inside a bag placed in a pickup truck parked outside the building, they said.

At least 37 people were injured by the explosions. All were sent to Pattani hospital. The hospital called for urgent blood donations, especially Group A/B and B.

The pickup used for the bomb outside the hypermarket had Yala registration plates. Authorities were checking on the ownership.

By – ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

